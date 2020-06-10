Virginia sees 439 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 52,177 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 52,177 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 10.

Wednesday’s total of 52,177 makes an increase from Tuesday’s total of 51,738, Monday’s total of 51,251, Sunday’s total of 50,681, Saturday’s total of 49,397, Friday’s total of 48,532, Thursday’s total of 47,856.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 443,486 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.