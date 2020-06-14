Virginia sees 637 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 54,506 statewide

Published: June 14, 2020, 9:10 am Updated: June 14, 2020, 10:07 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 54,506 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 14.

Sunday’s total of 54,506 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 53,869.

Here’s a breakdown of the 637 new cases in Virginia:

78 new cases in Fairfax County

71 new cases in Prince William County

63 new cases in Loudon County

61 new cases in Spotsylvania County

31 new cases in Chesterfield County

30 new cases in Henrico County

25 new cases in Richmond

21 new cases in Virginia Beach

17 new cases in Norfolk, Arlington County and Alexandria City

14 new cases in Newport News

11 new cases in Galax and Albemarle County

10 new cases in Stafford County and Manasses City

9 new cases in Chesapeake and Pittsylvania County

8 new cases in Harrisonburg

7 new cases in Greensville County and Fredericksburg

6 new cases in Rockingham County, Manasses Park, Orange County and Carroll County

5 new cases in Frederick County, Fauquier County and Petersburg

4 new cases Accomack County, Charlottesville and Hampton

3 new cases in Roanoke City, Hanover County, Suffolk, Augusta County, Caroline County, Sussex County and Culpepper County

2 new cases in Nottoway County, James City County, Danville, York County, Westmoreland County, Emporia, Campbell County, Isle of Wight County and Halifax County

1 new case in Winchester, Shenandoah County, Prince Edward County, Henry County, King George County, Dinwiddie County, Warren County, Fluvanna County, Salem, Clarke County, Lunenburg County, Gloucester City, Northampton County, Prince George County, Williamsburg City, Essex County, Charles City County, Giles County, Highland County and New Kent County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 519,782 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.