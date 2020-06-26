Virginia sees 624 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 60,570 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 60,570 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 26.

Friday’s total of 60,570 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 59,946 cases.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 669,361 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.