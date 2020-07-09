Virginia sees 613 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 67,988 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 67,988 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 9.

Thursday’s total of 67,988 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 67,375 cases.

When localities see fewer cases reported, it’s due to the case being improperly located using zip code data and properly fixed.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 829,793 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.