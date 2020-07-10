Celebratory 4th of July gunifire hits child’s bed in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach mother says her children came within inches from tragedy in the early hours of July 5th.

A stray bullet landed in the bedroom where her children were sleeping.

Julie Johnson said she woke up to her young daughter frantically calling for her just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

“She was banging on the door going ‘Mommy! Mommy! Somebody shot at us!’” Johnson recalled. “At first we said ‘No it’s just fireworks baby. They’ve been going on all night.’ She said ‘No there’s glass everywhere!’”

Johnson ran to the bedroom, unprepared for what she saw.

“There was glass everywhere on the top bunk where our son was sleeping, on the bottom bunk. The bullet was laying in the bed,” said Johnson. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that this had happened.”

A single bullet came through the window, landing inches from where her daughter was sleeping. They called the police.

“It hit the bed rail and ricocheted between the bed rail and the window frame and came down and landed right over there,” Johnson said. “The officers said it was a falling bullet, that it wasn’t necessary shot from the street right outside the house.”