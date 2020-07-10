Virginia sees 943 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 68,931 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 68,931 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 10.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s total of 68,931 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 67,988 cases.

When localities see fewer cases reported, it’s due to the case being improperly located using zip code data and properly fixed.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 846,912 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.