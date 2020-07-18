Virginia sees 940 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 76,373 statewide

Published: July 18, 2020, 9:53 am Updated: July 18, 2020, 10:28 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 76,373 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 18.

Saturday’s total of 76,373 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 75,433 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 940 new cases:

114 new cases in Norfolk

70 new cases in Prince William County

68 new cases in Virginia Beach

67 new cases in Fairfax County

53 new cases in Portsmouth

52 new cases in Chesapeake

45 new cases in Newport News

25 new cases in Chesterfield County and Suffolk

22 new cases in Arlington County

20 new cases in Richmond, Loudoun County and Hampton

18 new cases in Henrico County

17 new cases in Alexandria

15 new cases in Albemarle County

12 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Danville

11 new cases in Fauquier County and Stafford County

10 new cases in Manassas

9 new cases in York County

8 new cases in Charlottesville and Isle of Wight County

7 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Frederick County, Shenandoah County and Carroll County

6 new cases in Smyth County, James City County and Petersburg

5 new cases in Lynchburg, Culpeper County, Winchester, Waynesboro, Southampton County, Lee County and Scott County

4 new cases in Rockingham County, Washington County, Staunton, Warren County, Montgomery County, Brunswick County, Augusta County, Sussex County, Amherst County, Fredericksburg, Rockbridge County and Franklin

3 new cases in Hanover County, Prince George County, Orange County, Caroline County, Accomack County, Fluvanna County, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, Buena Vista, Tazewell County, Patrick County, Galax, Bristol and Emporia

2 new cases in Gloucester County, Henry County, Louisa County, Manassas Park, Page County, Mecklenburg County, Buchanan County, Dinwiddie County, Pulaski County

1 new case in Hopewell, Nottoway County, Campbell County, Grayson County, Wise County, Northumberland County, Madison County, Bedford County, Northampton County, Poquoson, Wythe County, Lancaster County, Greensville County, King and Queen County, Charles City County, Halifax County, Surry County, Appomattox County, Craig County, Essex County and Westmoreland County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 978,640 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.