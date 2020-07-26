Virginia sees 958 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 84,567 statewide

Published: July 26, 2020, 9:23 am Updated: July 26, 2020, 10:18 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 84,567 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 26.

Sunday’s total of 84,567 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 83,609 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 958 new cases:

110 new cases in Norfolk

100 new cases in Virginia Beach

72 new cases in Chesapeake

42 new cases in Portsmouth

41 new cases in Prince William County

39 new cases in Fairfax County and Newport News

29 new cases in Henrico County

28 new cases in Chesterfield County and Suffolk

26 new cases in Roanoke

25 new cases in Hampton

24 new cases in Loudoun County

17 new cases in Richmond

14 new cases in Prince George County

13 new cases in Spotsylvania County

12 new cases in Prince Edward County

11 new cases in Lynchburg

10 new cases in Albemarle County and Patrick County

9 new cases in York County and Stafford County

8 new cases in Alexandria, Bedford County, Charlottesville, Lee County and Roanoke County

7 new cases in Pittsylvania County, James City County and Russell County

6 new cases in Arlington County, Hanover County, Danville, Washington County and Masassas

5 new cases in Henry County, Halifax County, Amherst County, Galax, Wythe County, Rockbridge County, Southampton County and Botetourt County

4 new cases in Frederick County, Gloucester County, Greene County, Franklin, Carroll County, Dinwiddie County, Grayson County and Pulaski County

3 new cases in Montgomery County, Harrisonburg, Sussex County, Franklin County, Scott County, Accomack County, King George County, Appomattox County, Culpeper County, Fluvanna County, Hopewell, Salem and Northumberland County

2 new cases in Rockingham County, Tazewell County, Fredericksburg, Fauquier County, Buena Vista, Staunton, Brunswick County, Winchester, Richmond County, Smyth County, Orange County, Westmoreland County, Giles County, Buchanan County and Shenandoah County

1 new case in Campbell County, Bristol, Petersburg, Mecklenburg County, Amelia County, Warren County, Augusta County, Buckingham County, King William County, Williamsburg, Manassas Park, Colonial Heights, Goochland County, Emporia, Dickenson County, Radford, Covington, Alleghany County, King and Queen County and Craig County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,126,252 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.