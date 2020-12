RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree lighting took place Wednesday evening in Richmond.

Among the speakers at the event was Gov. Ralph Northam.

The annual lighting was closed to the public this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s State Capitol Christmas tree is a 25-foot Norway Spruce donated by Claybrooke Farm in Louisa County in Central Virginia, as reported by WWBT.

The event began at 5 p.m.