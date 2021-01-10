Virginia sees 5,141 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 398,856 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of January 10, Virginia is reporting 398,856 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Sunday, across Virginia, a total of 177,945 vaccines have been administered, according to VDH.
Sunday’s total of 398,856 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 393,715 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 5,141 new cases:
- 643 new cases in Fairfax County
- 384 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 206 new cases in Prince William County and Henrico County
- 171 new cases in Hampton
- 157 new cases in Hanover County
- 155 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 150 new cases in Arlington County
- 139 new cases in Richmond City
- 135 new cases in Newport News
- 129 new cases in Norfolk
- 124 new cases in Chesapeake
- 102 new cases in Alexandria
- 96 new cases in Stafford County
- 82 new cases in Loudoun County
- 77 new cases in Accomack County and Spotsylvania County
- 72 new cases in Roanoke County
- 64 new cases in James City County
- 60 new cases in Rockingham County
- 57 new cases in Henry County
- 56 new cases in Petersburg
- 54 new cases in Augusta County and Albemarle County
- 53 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 52 new cases in Bedford County
- 50 new cases in Suffolk
- 47 new cases in Danville
- 44 new cases in York County
- 43 new cases in Fauquier County
- 41 new cases in Washington County
- 38 new cases in Franklin County
- 37 new cases in Frederick County
- 35 new cases in Lynchburg and Hopewell
- 34 new cases in Campbell County, Montgomery County and Tazewell County
- 33 new cases in Portsmouth and Culpeper County
- 32 new cases in Charlottesville
- 31 new cases in Roanoke City
- 30 new cases in New Kent County, Louisa County and Smyth County
- 29 new cases in Wise County, Shenandoah County and Goochland County
- 28 new cases in Manassas
- 27 new cases in Salem
- 26 new cases in Botetourt County, Pulaski County and Wythe County
- 25 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Orange County
- 24 new cases in Dinwiddie County
- 23 new cases in Carroll County
- 22 new cases in Prince George County
- 20 new cases in Amherst County and Russell County
- 19 new cases in Gloucester County, Page County and Fredericksburg
- 17 new cases in Waynesboro and Radford
- 15 new cases in Alleghany County
- 14 new cases in Staunton, Isle of Wight County, Fluvanna County and Greensville County
- 13 new cases in Rockbridge County, Greene County and Grayson County
- 12 new cases in Lee County, Scott County, Poquoson, Covington and Charles City County
- 10 new cases in King William County, Caroline County and Galax
- 9 new cases in Appomattox County, Giles County and Madison County
- 8 new cases in Winchester, Richmond County, Colonial Heights, Patrick County and Buena Vista
- 7 new cases in Sussex County, Franklin City, Bland County and King George County
- 6 new cases in Powhatan County, Lancaster County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County, Falls Church and Craig County
- 5 new cases in Nelson County, Bristol, Essex County, Norton, Floyd County and Northampton County
- 4 new cases in Nottoway County, Southampton County, Martinville, Buchanan County, Emporia, Fairfax County and Bath County
- 3 new cases in Warren County, Lexington, Dickenson County and Highland County
- 2 new cases in Halifax County, Lunenburg County, Middlesex County, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Williamsburg, King and Queen County, Manassas Park, Prince Edward County, Surry County and Rappahannock County
- 1 new case in Buckingham County, Charlotte County and Cumberland County
- Brunswick County decreased by one case
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,554,349 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.