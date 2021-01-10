Virginia sees 5,141 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 398,856 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of January 10, Virginia is reporting 398,856 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Sunday, across Virginia, a total of 177,945 vaccines have been administered, according to VDH.

Sunday’s total of 398,856 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 393,715 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 5,141 new cases:

643 new cases in Fairfax County

384 new cases in Virginia Beach

206 new cases in Prince William County and Henrico County

171 new cases in Hampton

157 new cases in Hanover County

155 new cases in Chesterfield County

150 new cases in Arlington County

139 new cases in Richmond City

135 new cases in Newport News

129 new cases in Norfolk

124 new cases in Chesapeake

102 new cases in Alexandria

96 new cases in Stafford County

82 new cases in Loudoun County

77 new cases in Accomack County and Spotsylvania County

72 new cases in Roanoke County

64 new cases in James City County

60 new cases in Rockingham County

57 new cases in Henry County

56 new cases in Petersburg

54 new cases in Augusta County and Albemarle County

53 new cases in Harrisonburg

52 new cases in Bedford County

50 new cases in Suffolk

47 new cases in Danville

44 new cases in York County

43 new cases in Fauquier County

41 new cases in Washington County

38 new cases in Franklin County

37 new cases in Frederick County

35 new cases in Lynchburg and Hopewell

34 new cases in Campbell County, Montgomery County and Tazewell County

33 new cases in Portsmouth and Culpeper County

32 new cases in Charlottesville

31 new cases in Roanoke City

30 new cases in New Kent County, Louisa County and Smyth County

29 new cases in Wise County, Shenandoah County and Goochland County

28 new cases in Manassas

27 new cases in Salem

26 new cases in Botetourt County, Pulaski County and Wythe County

25 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Orange County

24 new cases in Dinwiddie County

23 new cases in Carroll County

22 new cases in Prince George County

20 new cases in Amherst County and Russell County

19 new cases in Gloucester County, Page County and Fredericksburg

17 new cases in Waynesboro and Radford

15 new cases in Alleghany County

14 new cases in Staunton, Isle of Wight County, Fluvanna County and Greensville County

13 new cases in Rockbridge County, Greene County and Grayson County

12 new cases in Lee County, Scott County, Poquoson, Covington and Charles City County

10 new cases in King William County, Caroline County and Galax

9 new cases in Appomattox County, Giles County and Madison County

8 new cases in Winchester, Richmond County, Colonial Heights, Patrick County and Buena Vista

7 new cases in Sussex County, Franklin City, Bland County and King George County

6 new cases in Powhatan County, Lancaster County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County, Falls Church and Craig County

5 new cases in Nelson County, Bristol, Essex County, Norton, Floyd County and Northampton County

4 new cases in Nottoway County, Southampton County, Martinville, Buchanan County, Emporia, Fairfax County and Bath County

3 new cases in Warren County, Lexington, Dickenson County and Highland County

2 new cases in Halifax County, Lunenburg County, Middlesex County, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Williamsburg, King and Queen County, Manassas Park, Prince Edward County, Surry County and Rappahannock County

1 new case in Buckingham County, Charlotte County and Cumberland County

Brunswick County decreased by one case

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,554,349 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.