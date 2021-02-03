These 8 Virginia Walmart stores will be administering the coronavirus vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is now among the states where Walmart is administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The retail giant and pharmacy is now offering the vaccine in eight stores across the commonwealth.

At this time, Walmart is only providing the vaccine to those in either Phase 1a or 1b, not the general public.

Below is the list of stores where the vaccine is being offered:

Appomattox - 505 Oakville Road

Fredericksburg - 10001 Southpoint Parkway

King George - 16375 Merchant Lane

Madison Heights - 197 Madison Heights Square

Martinsville - 976 Commonwealth Boulevard

Ruckersville - 135 Stoneridge Drive

Stafford - 14 N Stafford Complex Center

Stuart - 19265 Jeb Stuart Highway

While Walmart plans to launch an online scheduler in the future, until then, the company advises those wanting to schedule appointments to check the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you’re more of a visual person, below is a map of the eight stores offering the COVID vaccine.

Walmart Vaccine FAQ

When I enter my ZIP code in the scheduler, no stores are showing up. Why is this? We are rolling out the vaccine to select stores as they are approved by state and federal governments, and your local stores may not yet have been selected to administer the vaccine. The locations are determined by the state and federal government to administer to specific populations as determined by the state. The availability of vaccines will continue to change, so we appreciate your patience and please continue to check back.

Do I need a doctor’s referal?

No, but you must meet the state’s eligibility guidelines. Check with your state’s department of health to see if you qualify for the vaccine.