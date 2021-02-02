CVS to start administering coronavirus vaccines to eligible Virginians

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at the CVS pharmacy at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington. The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, including CVS, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

You may soon be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine at your local CVS Pharmacy.

Starting Feb. 11, CVS will start administering vaccines to eligible people at around 28 locations throughout the Commonwealth.

CVS plans to administer up to 26,000 vaccine doses across Virginia, including Bedford, Blacksburg, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stafford, and Virginia Beach.

Beginning, Feb. 9, people can start making appointments.

In order to get an appointment for a vaccine, you have to register ahead of time. You can do that here, on the CVS Pharmacy App or by calling CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, and you must be eligible under the state’s criteria.