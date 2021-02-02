CVS to start administering coronavirus vaccines to eligible Virginians

You may soon be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine at your local CVS Pharmacy.
Starting Feb. 11, CVS will start administering vaccines to eligible people at around 28 locations throughout the Commonwealth.
CVS plans to administer up to 26,000 vaccine doses across Virginia, including Bedford, Blacksburg, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stafford, and Virginia Beach.
Beginning, Feb. 9, people can start making appointments.
In order to get an appointment for a vaccine, you have to register ahead of time. You can do that here, on the CVS Pharmacy App or by calling CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.
Walk-ins will not be accepted, and you must be eligible under the state’s criteria.