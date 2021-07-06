Statue of former Virginia Gov. Harry F. Byrd to be removed from Capitol Square

Sen. Harry F. Byrd (D-Va.) leaning on the mantel in his office at the Senate Office Building in Washington, April 19, 1961. (AP Photo)

Richmond’s Capitol Square will have one fewer statue after Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of General Services announced Tuesday that the Harry F. Byrd statue, its granite base and the granite piece with informational signage will be removed from their current spot and taken to an offsite storage location.

The move is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Byrd served as the 50th governor of Virginia and later, served more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate representing Virginia.

He was an opponent of school integration, publically speaking out against the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown vs. Board of Education.