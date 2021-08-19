Third Virginia child younger than 10 dies after contracting COVID-19

Another child in Virginia has died after contracting the coronavirus.

This child was between the ages of 0 and 9 and lived somewhere in the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news,” said RHHD Deputy Director Dr. Melissa Viray. “We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time.”

This death is the third COVID-19 death of a Virginian younger than 10. The other two happened in March in the Chesterfield Health District [Covers Colonial Heights, as well as Chesterfield and Powhatan counties] and in July in the Rappahannock Health District [Covers Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties].

Overall, Virginia has seen 10 total deaths of individuals younger than 20 years old.

Below is a list where the seven individuals, ages 10-19, who died from COVID-19 lived:

Chesterfield Health District

Henrico Health District

Lenowisco Health District [Covers Norton, as well as Lee, Scott and Wise counties]

Lord Fairfax Health District [Covers Winchester, as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties]

Norfolk Health District

Rappahannock Rapidan Health District [Covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange counties]

Southside Health District [Covers Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties]