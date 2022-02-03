With more than $425 million wagered, December becomes Virginia’s second-highest month for sports betting

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – More and more money is being wagered as sports betting continues to grow in Virginia.

December marked the Commonwealth’s second-highest month since launching last January with a total of $426,596.891 wagered.

That mark only trailed October 2021′s record by less than $1 million.

While wagering that much, gamblers won a total of $395,081,876 in December.

These numbers take the state to $2.9 billion in winnings and $3.2 billion in wagers since the beginning of 2021.

State tax on sports betting has 97.5% of these wagers deposited in the state’s General Fund, while 2.5% is deposited into the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.