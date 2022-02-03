45º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Virginia

With more than $425 million wagered, December becomes Virginia’s second-highest month for sports betting

It was less than $1 million away from the October 2021 record

Hannah Williams, WSLS 10

Tags: Sports Gambling, Virginia Lottery
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – More and more money is being wagered as sports betting continues to grow in Virginia.

December marked the Commonwealth’s second-highest month since launching last January with a total of $426,596.891 wagered.

That mark only trailed October 2021′s record by less than $1 million.

While wagering that much, gamblers won a total of $395,081,876 in December.

These numbers take the state to $2.9 billion in winnings and $3.2 billion in wagers since the beginning of 2021.

State tax on sports betting has 97.5% of these wagers deposited in the state’s General Fund, while 2.5% is deposited into the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.