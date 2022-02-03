With more than $425 million wagered, December becomes Virginia’s second-highest month for sports betting

ROANOKE, Va. – More and more money is being wagered as sports betting continues to grow in Virginia.
December marked the Commonwealth’s second-highest month since launching last January with a total of $426,596.891 wagered.
That mark only trailed October 2021′s record by less than $1 million.
While wagering that much, gamblers won a total of $395,081,876 in December.
These numbers take the state to $2.9 billion in winnings and $3.2 billion in wagers since the beginning of 2021.
State tax on sports betting has 97.5% of these wagers deposited in the state’s General Fund, while 2.5% is deposited into the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.