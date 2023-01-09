‘She is a hero’: Newport News Police give update on teacher shot by 6-year-old, latest on investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On Monday, the Newport News Police Department held a press conference on Friday’s shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

The Newport News Police Department said they took a six-year-old boy into custody after a shooting inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School, as we reported.

During their press conference Friday, police said the handgun was a 9mm and was bought legally by the boy’s mother.

No students were hurt during the incident, but one teacher sustained life-threatening injuries. She has since been identified by 25-year-old Abby Zwerner.

In their update Monday, police said Zwerner was still in the hospital, but she has been improving and is now in stable condition.

Dr. George Parker III, Newport News Superintendent said they weren’t necessarily prepared to handle something like this.

“In no way do I believe we were fully prepared for a 6-year-old student to bring a gun, a weapon to school and shoot his teacher,” Parker said.

“None of us have a lot of information on dealing with something like this,” Steve Drew, Newport News Chief of Police said, echoing Parker’s statement.

“Abigale wanted me to tell you all, but primarily her students and the parents of her students that she is in stable condition and she is thankful for the thoughts and prayers that have gone out to her,” Drew said.

And when she spoke with Drew, her first concern wasn’t about her well-being.

“She asked me ... first question … ‘Do you know how my students are?’ She was worried about them,” Drew said.

Drew said that heroic acts saved lives on Friday, including those of Zwerner.

“I believe Mrs. Zwarner, Abigale, she saved lives on Friday. I cannot be more impressed with the faculty at the school. I can’t be more impressed with those children. The way they exited the hallway and went with instruction,” Drew said.

The investigation into the incident continues.

