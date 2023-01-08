JMU leaders identify teacher shot by 6 year old

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old this week is an alumna of the school.

The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts.

The statement reads, “All of us at James Madison University are deeply saddened by the reported tragic shooting of JMU alumna Abby Zwerner. We offer prayers and best wishes for Abby’s healthy and recovery and want to do all we can to support Abby, her family and frends, felliow teachers and current students and their families at this incredibly difficult time. JMU is prepared to suppose those impacted by this incident now and the in the weeks to come.”

The police chief in Newport News met with the teacher and her family and urged the community to keep Zwerner in their thoughts and prayers.