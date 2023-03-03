South Carolina names highway after UVA shooting victim, Lavel Davis Jr.

Lavel Davis was one of three UVA football players to be fatally shot Sunday night

South Carolina is honoring the life of UVA shooting victim Lavel Davis Jr. with a highway dedication.

Davis, as well as D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, were killed in a tragic shooting on Nov. 13, 2022 on UVA grounds. All three victims were students at the university and played for the Virginia Cavaliers. A fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were also wounded but survived the incident.

The 9.6-mile stretch of Highway 78 in Dorchester County near the high school Davis Jr. graduated from will be now referred to as the “Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway” in his honor.

A dedication ceremony is slated for April 29 at 12 p.m. as the community continues to remember the tremendous impact Davis Jr. had on those around him.