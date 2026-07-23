Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 23, 2026

VIRGINIA – Average gas prices in Virginia are inching closer to $4 and have increased a few cents from Wednesday, now sitting at $3.988, according to AAA. Comparatively, Thursday’s national average is $4.09.

Wondering what prices are like across the Commonwealth? We’re working for you to break down everything you need to know.

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As of Thursday, July 23, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.98, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.87 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.24 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.86 Mid: $4.29 Premium: $4.69 Diesel: $5.12

Roanoke: Regular: $3.87 Mid: $4.33 Premium: $4.76 Diesel: $5.17

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.87 Mid: $4.36 Premium: $4.75 Diesel: $5.09



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.