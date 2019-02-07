82 guns stopped at TSA checkpoints in Virginia airports in 2018

All four of these guns were confiscated by TSA agents in Virginia airports in 2018.

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia saw more guns confiscated at airports in 2018 than in either of the previous two years.

2018's 82 guns mark an 11-gun increase from 2017.

The airport with the most guns confiscated was Norfolk International Airport with 21.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw six guns confiscated, while Lynchburg Regional Airport only had two taken.

While statistically, Roanoke's six is not that high, it is double 2017's number of guns stopped.

In total, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.

Of the firearms detected at checkpoints last year, 86 percent were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.

If you're wondering where the top offenders were traveling:

Atlanta - 298 Dallas/Fort Worth - 219 Phoenix - 129 Denver - 126 Orlando - 123

Below is a breakdown of how many guns TSA agents at Virginia airports confiscated.

