Buena Vista man, 38, killed after car flips

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a Buena Vista man on Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Route 663, close to Route 501 in Rockbridge County.

State police say a 2000 Honda S2000 was headed west when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road, and flipped.

The driver, 38-year-old Richard Jackson Lowe Jr., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

