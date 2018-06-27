Man arrested after throwing manure at The Red Hen restaurant

LEXINGTON, Va. - The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington was supposed to open Tuesday for the first time since White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave.

However, at 5 p.m., when the restaurant was supposed to open, it remained closed.

Also on Tuesday, the restaurant's owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, resigned as executive director of Main Street Lexington. She resigned because of this past weekend's events and felt it was best for the organization to succeed if she stepped down.

All day, people traveling through the city stopped by to take pictures of the restaurant.

Those outside the restaurant who support boycotting The Red Hen are encouraging people not to eat there.

"Don't kick people out. I mean this is a capitalist country. If you want their business, take it. If not, close your business down and go somewhere else," said Chris Wayne.

"Well I might not have done the same thing, but God works in mysterious ways and I think again that this is to bring attention to the huge difference of how Charlottesville was handled," said Lucy Crim, who is from Fairfax.

One of the protesters, a man, who threw manure at the building, has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Lexington police Chief Samuel Roman Jr. said authorities will be outside the restaurant until everyone leaves.

Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman wouldn't speak to us on camera but said Lexington is still a beautiful place to visit and encouraged people to come shop, dine and have a good time.

