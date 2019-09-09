Man turns himself in after fleeing police on motorcycle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A man turned himself into the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Monday after he fled police on a motorcycle and on foot.

Authorities arrested Granville Smith IV, 37, of Faber, for felony eluding and operating a motorcycle without a license.

A deputy noticed a man driving a motorcycle recklessly on Route 29 near Route 6 (River Road) around noon Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, the driver fled along Route 6 onto Route 151. He then got off the motorcycle and continued on foot in the Glenthorne Loop area of Nellysford, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Other officers responded to the chase, but couldn't find the man after searching the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers determined that there wasn't a direct threat to the public, and they obtained arrest warrants.

Smith turned himself in Monday afternoon.

He is being held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Albemarle Regional Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say no one was hurt during this incident.

