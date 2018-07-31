Boeing announces $3 million partnership with Virginia Tech program

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Boeing is making a major donation to Virginia Tech.

The airplane manufacturer is contributing $3 million to support Virginia Tech's Calhoun Honors Discovery Program. The money will go toward scholarships and learning grants, as well as salary support for faculty members.

Boeing’s support establishes the Boeing Studio as part of the Calhoun Honors Discovery Program, which will allow students to engage in projects with Boeing experts available for advice.

Boeing will support the studio by funding full-time professors, who will divide their time between Virginia Tech’s campus and at Boeing. In addition, Boeing staff will serve as visiting industry mentors. The company will also have special events at the university.

Boeing is the first founding industry partner of the Discovery Program.

