Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center receives Petco Foundation grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is celebrating a new grant award from the Petco Foundation.

Marilyn Wheaton, a center staff member, applied for the grant with a story about how her dog, Ginny, changed her life. On Friday, Petco staff presented Marilyn and the shelter with a $5,000 grant. The grant will pay for upgrades and expanded veterinary care.

Wheaton adopted her dog, Ginny, from the Animal Care and Adoption Center in 2010 and says it has made a huge difference in her life.

"I thought we had a pretty good story about how she changed my life and I wanted to be able to win the grant to give us some extra cushion to do the things we want to do," said Wheaton.

Along with this grant, the Animal Care and Adoption Center is still in the running for the "People's Choice Award" valued at $25,000. Voting closes on Dec. 19. To cast your vote or learn more, click here.

