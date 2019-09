ROANOKE, Va. - Bacon lovers gathered at the seventh annual Bacon Fest at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Bacon, beer and live bands filled the streets.

Local restaurants competed against each other to see who has the best bacon dish. The winner will move on to The World Food Championships.

A previous winner from Roanoke came out to the event.

The festival wrapped up with a concert by The Mavericks at Elmwood Park Amphitheater.

