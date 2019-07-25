Cat recovering after being shot with an arrow in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating after someone shot a cat with an arrow in Roanoke County Thursday.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS IMAGE SOME MAY FIND GRAPHIC

Roanoke County Police received a call about the incident in the 2500 block of Rutrough Road shortly after noon.

An officer took the cat to Angels of Assisi for treatment where it is now recovering from surgery.

In a Facebook post, Angels says that the cat is not out of the woods yet, but hopes that, "with positive thoughts and around the clock care, he will pull through."

The cat, believed to be a stray, is not microchipped and has no known owner at this time.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 540-562-3265.

Click here if you'd like to donate to help cover the costs of his medical care.

