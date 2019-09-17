Concerns continue over 10th St construction in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - There are still concerns over road construction in Roanoke that's faced delays and has lasted for more than a year.

VDOT said Tuesday that a stretch of 10th St. Northwest, underneath 5-81, extending to Williamson Road, should be done by the end of the year.

Construction crews were out again Tuesday working on paving and sidewalks.

People who live on the street are frustrated with how long they've had to deal with the effects like traffic delays, wear and tear on their cars and their kids not being able to play outside.

"Okay, enough is enough. When is it going to be done? You built the whole Franklin Street Bridge. They're building buildings downtown and we're still driving on a pebble road," Shakia Finney said.

The road is only open to local traffic. Drivers still cannot access Williamson Road from 10th St.

