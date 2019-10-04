Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gains legal win in bid to add aviary

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has claimed a legal win as it looks to help more animals in need.

In the case brought against the center, the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia found that the petitioners in the case do not have standing.

Since 2018, the center has been looking to build a raptor building to help rehabilitate large birds.

The building of the aviary was challenged by Stan and Jane Seymour, as well as Adrian Maver and Blaine Creasy, who all own property near the center.

The court ruled that the petitioners "presented conclusory allegations regarding possible harm, but failed to articulate any tangible harm that would come out of the SVWC being located in close proximity to the Petitioners' property."

The ruling against the petitioners could be challenged further by being appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia or asking the Circuit Court to review its ruling.

