Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gains legal win in bid to add aviary

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has claimed a legal win as it looks to help more animals in need.
In the case brought against the center, the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia found that the petitioners in the case do not have standing.
Since 2018, the center has been looking to build a raptor building to help rehabilitate large birds.
The building of the aviary was challenged by Stan and Jane Seymour, as well as Adrian Maver and Blaine Creasy, who all own property near the center.
The court ruled that the petitioners "presented conclusory allegations regarding possible harm, but failed to articulate any tangible harm that would come out of the SVWC being located in close proximity to the Petitioners' property."
The ruling against the petitioners could be challenged further by being appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia or asking the Circuit Court to review its ruling.
This is a story 10 News has been covering since the beginning:
- Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center fears closure after complaints from neighbors - Published Aug. 15, 2018
- Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center zoning battle draws to a close - Published Aug. 15, 2018
- SWVA Wildlife Center building plans move forward despite neighbors opposition - Published Sept. 5, 2018
- Legal battles continue between Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and neighbors - Published Sept. 21, 2018
- Roanoke County approves Wildlife Center expansion, but neighborhood tension remains high - Published Sept. 25, 2018
- Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center faces new lawsuit - Published Nov. 7, 2018
- Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center - Published Nov. 8, 2018
- Court mediation held between Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and neighbors suing nonprofit - Published Feb. 17, 2019
- Legal battles resume against SWVA Wildlife Center in Roanoke - Published April 11, 2019
