ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Travel delays continue on route 220 as the Virginia Department of Transportation said the project to replace the pipe is taking longer than expected.

VDOT said this has been a complicated project because of a deep trench at 17 feet, narrow confines for the crew to work in and the ground being so wet.

Crews are preparing to lay the new pipe this week.

It will be made of concrete and will increase capacity.

Lane closures and a speed reduction to 45 mph will remain in place until the project is completed.

Weather permitting, VDOT hopes to complete the project by mid-December.

