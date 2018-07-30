Danville police search for 2 men after gas station robbery

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for two men after a convenience store was robbed overnight.

Officers responded to a call at the Fas Mart on South Boston Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The clerk told police that two masked men wearing camouflage jackets came into the store and demanded money. One of them motioned like he had a gun in his waistband, according to police.

The men made off with some cash and ran off.

The clerk was not hurt.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should call 434-793-0000.

