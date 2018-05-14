Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE: A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in Danville early Monday morning.

Authorities arrested Diairion Davis, of Reidsville, North Carolina on Monday afternoon. He was a person of interest in the case and police considered him armed and dangerous.

During the day, investigators received information that Davis may be in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Danville investigators went to Greensboro Monday afternoon to coordinate with Greensboro police and arrested Davis, according to the Danville Police Department.

He will be extradited back to Virginia at a later date.

The Danville Police Department and Greensboro Police Department continue to work together in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

ORIGINAL STORY: As Danville police continue to investigate the city's third homicide of the year, 10 News is taking a look at crime in the neighborhood surrounding the homicide scene.

On April 29, 2017, a police precinct was opened up on Third Avenue, about a block away from Monday's homicide, in an effort to combat crime in the area.

According to the program the police department uses to track crimes in the city, since the precinct opened some crimes have gone down while others have gone up.

Drugs seem to be a continuing problem.

In the six months prior to the precinct opening and the first six months after it opened, drug and narcotic infractions were the number one crime in the area.

In the second six months the precinct was open, drug and narcotic infractions were surpassed by thefts as the most common crime but were still number two.

"About two o' clock, I heard gunshots, about six or seven gunshots," Scottie Wells said, recalling what he heard outside his home early Monday morning.

Wells was in his Rocklawn Avenue home just a couple of houses away from where police say 31-year-old Arthur Anderson, of Semora, North Carolina was found lying in the street around 2:30 a.m. with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

"I stepped outside, I didn't see anything. A few minutes later, I went back upstairs to lay down and there were police lights and stuff were everywhere. I came back outside and looked and they had everything roped off," Wells said.

Anderson was taken to Sovah Health in Danville and died a short time later.

Wells said the homicide is concerning, but it doesn't make him want to move.

"I've got kids and we have a lot of kids here all the time, so yeah, it's real concerning," Wells said. "The people, they pretty much stay to themselves up there. I went up and cut the grass for the guy about a year ago. They were really nice."

Another neighbor, who didn't want to go on camera, motioned towards a house near the corner of Rocklawn Avenue and Baxter Street and said she suspects the house was a drug house.

She said cars frequently come and go from the home but the cars are never there for more than a few minutes.

On Monday morning, crime scene tape blocked off about half a dozen homes on both sides of the intersection of Baxter Street and Rocklawn Avenue.

Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace couldn't confirm Monday if officers are aware of any drug activity on the street.

"We're investigating the incident as a homicide and all that will certainly be taken into account. Of course, we'll talk to the neighbors as well," Walllace said.

Virginia State Police is assisting the police department with the investigation.

Wallace said state police were called in to help process evidence at the scene.

"It's not unusual for state police to have some equipment that we may not be able to afford, some state of the art equipment, that we will call in and say, 'Hey look, we have this particular situation. Can you help us out?'" Wallace said.

This is the city's third homicide of the year.

