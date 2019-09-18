Man at center of 2018 Amber Alert in Danville pleads guilty to federal crime

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville man who previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping his own daughter, which triggered an Amber Alert in 2018, entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday.

Carl Ray Kennedy pleaded guilty to an interstate violation of a protection order.

The maximum punishment for that crime is a fine of $250,000 and/or imprisonment of five years.

On June 3, 2018, Kennedy kidnapped his then-7-month-old daughter, Emma, from a Danville gas station.

The two were found two days later in North Carolina, where Kennedy was arrested and Emma was found safe.

In January 2019, Kennedy pleaded guilty to the six charges against him:

Kidnapping of a child by a parent

Assault and battery by a family member

Attempted abduction

Child abuse

Grand larceny

Prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon

A month later, Kennedy learned he would spend six years in prison for his crimes after being sentenced to 30 years, with 24 suspended.

Kennedy is scheduled to be sentenced in the federal case against him Jan. 7, 2020.

His case is being tried in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Virginia.

