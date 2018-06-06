Deputy who rescued kidnapped baby at center of Amber Alert recounts the moment he found her

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Deputy Jimmy Barnes is the man who grabbed Emma Grace Kennedy and got her out of the home Tuesday afternoon.

"I just went and got the girl, made sure she was safe and took her out of the residence," said Barnes, who works for the Randolph County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office.

911 tapes reveal moments before 7-month-old rescued, Amber Alert cancelled

With that swift move, Barnes helped end a nearly two-day search for the 7-month-old girl.

"Just joyful. You're very happy, relieved to know everyone came out unhurt, that she's safe. That's the best joy you can find," said Barnes.

Authorities detail what led to cancelling Amber Alert, rescuing of 7-month-old Emma Kennedy

He said Carl Kennedy, Emma's dad and alleged abductor, was holding his daughter when they went in.

Barnes said it's a huge relief to know that Emma is OK.

What led to an Amber Alert, alleged kidnapping of 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy

"Once you get to the end and it's a good turn out like this, she's safe, no one's hurt, that's the best feeling you can get. It's all worth it," said Barnes.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.