Authorities detail what led to cancelling Amber Alert, rescuing of 7-month-old Emma Kennedy

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday after arresting the man accused of abducting his 7-month-old daughter, who was found safe.

Emma Grace Kennedy has since been treated and released from Randolph Health in Asheboro, North Carolina, and is now with family.

At 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a tip from someone who had seen Carl Kennedy at a home in the 400 block of Wells Lane in Randleman, North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department.

A team, including officers from the Danville Police Department, FBI, Randleman Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service converged on the house and arrested Kennedy without incident.

The baby girl was at the house at the time of her father's arrest.

Authorities are still working to determine whose house Kennedy was at when Emma was rescued.

Graves said Emma is in good health and is now in protective custody. She was taken to get a checkup to make sure she is okay.

The picture above shows Officer Jimmy Barnes holding Emma after rescuing her Tuesday.

“He entered the mobile home and saw the child and immediately grabbed her up and shielded her with great care and she had a great smile on her face,” said Graves.

In an attempt to disguise his car, Kennedy painted his gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza black, Graves said.

Graves said at this time, they don't believe Kennedy ever went to Oak Island, rather after leaving Danville Sunday, went directly to Randolph County, North Carolina.

Authorities believe Kennedy arrived at the home sometime Tuesday.

The charging agency, in this case, is the Danville Police Department, which Graves said will likely be assisted by the FBI for charges that stem from bringing the 7-month-old across state lines.

Kennedy is currently being held in Randolph County on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Once Kennedy is brought back to Danville, police said he'd be charged with warrants for domestic assault and abduction.

Early Monday morning, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy, who they said was abducted by her father.

