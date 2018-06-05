911 tapes reveal moments before 7-month-old rescued, Amber Alert cancelled

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Va. - 911 calls provide a glimpse at the moments before 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy was rescued and her father, Carl Kennedy, arrested on Tuesday.

"Hey, hey, I need this to be extremely discreet, Carl came in here, that's where the baby [garbled]," the caller can be heard telling the 911 operator.

Tonia Parson (Credit: WXII)

"I don't know how long he'll be there," continued the caller, Tonia Parson, who was next door.

Another caller gave authorities a heads-up that someone told him he saw a man matching Kennedy's description changing a tire on the side of a road of a car that had been spray painted black.

A third caller reached out to authorities and told them that her friend believed she saw Kennedy at a home on Queens Road near Randleman, North Carolina.

Ten minutes after her first call, the first caller dialed 911 again.

This time, she said that Kennedy was trying to leave to get formula and diapers for Emma.

She also told dispatch to not use sirens because "he'll probably try to run or anything, I don't know."

