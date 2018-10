DANVILLE, Va. - You can now track the location of Danville city buses in real time.

Buses on fixed-route service can be tracked through a system now available on Danville Transit's website.

A YouTube video explaining how to use the system is also available on the website.

The system can be accessed on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

In addition to tracking buses, the new system provides information about the bus service.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.