Remains identified as missing Martinsville man

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -

The human remains found off of Barrows Mill Road on Saturday are those of Larry Hinchee, according to officials with the Martinsville Police Department.

Hinchee was last seen early in the morning of March 24, when he left work at Eastman Chemical between 1:10 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after his shift.

Police presumed the body was Hinchee on Saturday, but did not release a positive identification until Wednesday.

A neighbor described him as someone who would go out of his way to help others.

The medical examiner's office is continuing to investigate his cause of death.

