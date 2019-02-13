Survey helps Martinsville police improve service

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police are using a survey to help improve their service.

From the spring through the fall last year, officers went to about 2,700 homes in the city and handed out surveys.

About 1,700 were returned.

The results will be presented at Tuesday night's Martinsville City Council meeting.

Police Chief Eddie Cassady said this was the first time since the '90s the department has done a survey.

"We started through all of our 22 NRO, which is our neighborhood resource officer areas. We worked closely with the city manager and other folks to come up with a survey to ask some general questions" Cassady explained.

"Our citizens stepped up and gave us some valuable information to help us on where some trouble areas are to where we can better use our resources to try to make their neighborhoods safer."

Tuesday night's City Council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.