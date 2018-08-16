15-year-old Virginia girl reported missing, believed to be in danger

CHILHOWIE, Va. - An Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Southwest Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Police consider the missing girl to be in danger.

The Chilhowie Police Department is searching for Paige Allen, who police say was last seen on Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Authorities describe Allen as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232.

