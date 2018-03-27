Man shot, killed by Virginia deputy after pursuit identified

WISE COUNTY, Va. - State police have released the name of the 34-year-old man shot and killed by a Wise County deputy Monday evening, reports WCYB.
Nathan Castle exited his truck with a shotgun after leading the deputy on a chase, according to police.
The deputy shot Castle, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson with the Scott County Sheriff's Office told WCYB that Castle had been involved in a domestic dispute earlier Monday.
The Bristol NBC affiliate reports that a neighbor called officers to check on the suspect's wife after they saw him leave in a hurry earlier in the evening.
Castle's body has been transported to Roanoke for an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's Office.
