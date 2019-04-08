Upcoming 'The Walking Dead' spinoff to film in Virginia

The Walking Dead character replicas seen at AMC At Comic-Con 2017 - Day 1 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

RICHMOND, Va. - As "The Walking Dead" franchise expands, the latest spinoff will call Virginia home.

Production of the 10-episode series will begin in Central Virginia this summer and premiere on AMC in 2020.

The series will follow in the footsteps of "The Walking Dead," now in its ninth season, and the current offshoot series "Fear the Walking Dead." Both air on AMC and rank among the most-watched cable series on television.

The upcoming addition to the franchise will be the second AMC series to film in Virginia, following the critically-acclaimed "TURN: Washington’s Spies," which filmed four seasons in Virginia from 2013–2017.

The latest entry in "The Walking Dead" franchise will feature two young women and focus on the first generation to come of age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.

“We are delighted to welcome AMC back to Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The series will provide high-paying jobs for our skilled workers and will invite economic opportunity for Virginia businesses large and small. Uniquely, the series also brings with it a devoted global fan base, creating immeasurable added value for the Commonwealth as the franchise’s powerful spotlight shines on Virginia."

This new series will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

