Virginia teen with 'armed and potentially dangerous' man possibly seen 30 miles outside Richmond

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia teen who has been missing for more than a week and the 33-year-old man police believe she is with may have been seen in Hanover County late Monday night, according to NBC 12.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert at the end of last week for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks, who they believe is in extreme danger. Police believe she is with Bruce Lynch of Bumpass.

Authorities told the NBC affiliate early Tuesday that the pair may have been spotted in the Montpelier area on Monday night. Authorities on Sunday said the pair could also be in southern West Virginia.

Louisa County Sheriff's Office Left to right: Bruce Lynch and Isabel Hicks, Isabel and a vehicle similar to the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities have asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2003 blue Toyota Matrix.

The car is missing the door handle for the rear passenger door, and there could be a camouflage tarp inside covering the passenger side.

Authorities believe Lynch could be changing the tags of the car, so they want the public to focus on the car and who is inside.

Lynch left with camping gear, so the two could be camping, but authorities say they're following up on all tips and possible sightings.

Authorities had a message for Bruce Lynch.

"Bruce, as parents, let us appeal to you: you know Isabel should be home safe with her family, warm, rested, protected. I'm sure you want what's best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location, or contact us and let us know how we can help you reunite her with her family," said Dave Archie, the FBI special agent in charge of the case.

Authorities say anyone who sees Hicks and Lynch should call police immediately and not approach them because they believe Lynch has a handgun.

Hicks was last seen the morning of Oct. 21 at her home at 3472 Crewsville Road, Bumpass, Virginia, which is in Louisa County, east of Charlottesville.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.