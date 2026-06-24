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Ronaldinho says 'let the magic begin' after signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46

Associated Press

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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, left, holds up jerseys along with Ignazio Cipriani, president of Ravenna FC, at a media event celebrating Ronaldinho's recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho speaks during a media event celebrating his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho watches before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho speaks at a media event to promote his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, left, listens as Giorgio Mallone, Ravenna FC creative director, talks about the team's new kit during a media event celebrating Ronaldinho's recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, left, holds up jerseys along with Ignazio Cipriani, president of Ravenna FC, at a media event celebrating Ronaldinho's recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI – Brazil great Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46, more than a decade after retiring.

“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” Ronaldinho said. “Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”

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The Ravenna club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

“(Ronaldinho) was my idol growing up,” Cipriani said at a presentation in Miami. “I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna.”

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It will mark his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.