Death of student in China triggers questions, protests

A Weibo page about the death of a student in Chengdu with 1.72 billion views is displayed on a mobile phone in Beijing on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The 16-year-old student's death has touched a nerve, becoming one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media this week.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

TAIPEI – It was a call no parent wants to receive. On Mother's Day, around 9 p.m., a woman in Chengdu in southwestern China was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had died.

Distraught, she went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School immediately, but could not even enter the school grounds, she wrote in a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts on Monday that were shared hundreds of thousands of times this week.

Her account disputing both the police and local government’s account of her 16-year-old son’s death has touched a nerve, becoming one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media this week. One related hashtag #ChengduNo.49Middle# racked up more than 1.5 billion views alone on Weibo. People online called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.

On Tuesday night, videos of a protest in front of the school circulated. People clutching white flowers shouted “the truth!” again and again. The Associated Press could not independently confirm the veracity of the videos.

The incident reflected the frustration of many Chinese who, in trying to seek justice, are met with local authorities' deflecting blame and responsibility. Many called on tightly controlled national media to report on the matter or advised the woman to seek intervention from central authorities in Beijing.

The school, which serves both middle and high school students, said in a statement on Monday that the student had fallen at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday night, and that it was investigating and cooperating with the police. The local branch of the education department in Chenghua district in Chengdu said in a statement Tuesday that the incident was a suicide.

Police issued a statement Tuesday saying they were investigating the death of a 16-year-old student at the No. 49 Middle School, and that they had excluded any criminal involvement. “The family has no objection,” the statement read. “We urge the public to not believe rumors and not transmit rumors.”

But rumors continued to swirl as people demanded more information.

