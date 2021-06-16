Sunshine, fatalism and 2 world views from 2 world leaders

WASHINGTON – Speaking near the steamy banks of a shimmering lake in Switzerland, one president nonchalantly removed his jacket and spoke confidently about standing up to an adversary. The other held court in a bland, air-conditioned room where he sought to portray strength amid scrutiny of human rights abuses.

By abandoning the traditional joint press conference in favor of separate events, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin accomplished important objectives following their summit on Wednesday. Biden was able to privately air objections with the Russian leader while preventing a scene in which he and Putin found themselves on equal footing. And Putin, at least for a few hours, captured much of the world's attention.

Their back-to-back press conferences were an opportunity for both men to make policy commitments on issues including nuclear weapons. But the settings of the events, the side tangents the leaders indulged and the questions that inflamed their tempers also revealed how Biden and Putin see their roles and vulnerabilities. At times, they were both fatalistic in their assessments of the U.S.-Russian relationship.

“Look, this is not about trust,” Biden said. “This is about self-interest.”

Putin was especially glum when asked about the prospect of a new bond with the U.S.

“Let me tell you in life there is no happiness," he said. “There’s only a mirage on the horizon, so we’ll cherish that.”

Wednesday marked the first formal summit between Putin and an American president since 2018. At that meeting in Helsinki, then-President Donald Trump shocked leaders in Washington and around the globe by siding with Putin over his own intelligence agencies on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden's team pushed for stagecraft, including the separate news conferences, that would avoid any repeat scenes of chumminess with the Russian leader and drive home the point that the two countries have many differences to work through.

