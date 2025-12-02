Hong Kong to start independent inquiry into deadly fire as public pressure mounts

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference with a darken screen in the aftermath of a deadly fire in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG – Hong Kong will set up an independent committee of inquiry headed by a judge to determine the cause of a deadly apartment block fire that shocked the city, and to make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again, its leader said Tuesday.

John Lee, the chief executive of the Chinese region, pledged to overcome vested interests and bring about systemic change in the construction industry after a fire that killed at least 151 people last week. He said 30 others remain missing.

“We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living,” he told reporters at a weekly press conference. “We want to ensure that we will prevent such a tragedy from happening again.”

The fire broke out last Wednesday around scaffolding at the Wang Fuk Court complex in the Tai Po district and spread to seven of the complex's eight towers. They were home to more than 4,600 people and many have been left homeless. Forty people remain hospitalized, Lee said.

At least 14 people have been arrested so far by the city’s anti-corruption body and police, including scaffolding contractors, company directors and an engineering consultant, as authorities probe suspected corruption and negligence in a renovation project at the housing complex.

The initial investigation has focused on why the fire expanded so rapidly, overwhelming firefighting efforts.

Lee refused to comment on media reports that people were arrested last weekend in what some saw as an attempt to snuff out criticism of the government, including one person who was reportedly involved in a petition calling for government accountability and arrested on suspicion of inciting sedition. Lee said only that "I will not tolerate any crimes, particularly crimes that exploit the tragedy that we are facing now."

Authorities have cited both high winds and substandard materials used for the maintenance work.

Contractors were found to be using substandard netting, authorities said on Monday. Among the 20 samples of netting investigators collected at the complex, seven were found to have failed safety standards.

Lee said that those responsible had mixed substandard netting with qualified materials tricks inspectors.

The entire building renovation system in Hong Kong will be reformed, he vowed.

John Burns, an honorary professor of politics and public administration at the University of Hong Kong, said that investigation results will likely be credible as the government seeks to reassure the public.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that the process and results of the investigations be credible,” Burns said. “Transparency is crucial for restoring trust.”

Lee said that 2,500 people have been moved into transitional housing units, some in government housing and others in hostels and hotels. About 20 people remain in shelters that housed hundreds on the first night.

Moritsugu reported from Beijing.