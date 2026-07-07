Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
74º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

World

Tanker set ablaze after being struck by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

Associated Press

1 / 3
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
Commercial vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

DUBAI – A tanker traveling off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz caught on fire early Tuesday morning after being struck by a projectile, the British military said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the tanker had been hit near Limah, Oman, in the strait.

Recommended Videos

It said the projectile hit the port side of the vessel while trying to traveling south out of the strait toward the Gulf of Oman.

It said there was no environmental impact from the strike and that authorities were investigating.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran is suspected of attacking at least two other vessels in the strait traveling on a route near Oman in recent days.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.