Liberty’s Hugh Freeze gets contract extension

Lynchburg – The Liberty Flames are headed to their first ever bowl game, and the school has rewarded coach Hugh Freeze with a multi-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly 5 years and will pay Freeze an average of 2 million per year, making him one of the 10 highest paid non-power five coaches in the country. Freeze is in his first year at Liberty, which is in its first year of FBS eligibility after being a provisional program in 2018. The 7-5 Flames will take on Georgia Southern on December 21 in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.