Pederson homers twice to lead Dodgers over Padres, 7-6

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, right, reacts with third base coach Dino Abel after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Joc Pederson’s second home run of the game sailed an estimated 435 feet through two palm trees just beyond the center field fence at Petco Park, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres 7-6 Wednesday night to take two of three in an early series between NL West rivals.

Pederson drove in five runs on the two homers for the seven-time defending division champion Dodgers, who won seven of nine on a three-city trip.

Kenley Jansen made it interesting in the ninth by allowing one run before the game ended on a double play. With runners on the corners, Manny Machado lined out to left fielder Chris Taylor, who threw out Trent Grisham trying to score the tying run. The Padres challenged but the play stood after review. Jansen earned his fourth save in as many chances.

Pederson hit a two-run homer off Garrett Richards (0-1) with one out in the second inning and then welcomed rookie Luis Patiño to the big leagues with his monster three-run shot with one out in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Pederson has three homers. His first was a leadoff shot in a 5-4 loss in the series opener Monday night.

The hard-throwing Patiño, San Diego’s No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut in the sixth. He retired NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a fly to center before getting into trouble. Corey Seager and Chris Taylor singled before Pederson connected on a 97 mph fastball on a 1-2 count.

The Padres have lost four of five. They feel they’re built to compete in the pandemic-shortened season, even if they have to settle for a wild-card berth. They haven’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06, and haven’t had a winning season since 2010.

Pederson’s homer off Richards in the second landed in the Padres’ bullpen beyond the center field wall and bounced into the Dodgers’ bullpen. Taylor reached on a triple ahead of Pederson when Grisham mistimed his jump near the center field wall.

The Dodgers added on in the fifth on Will Smith’s RBI single and Enrique Hernandez’s RBI double.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer off Ross Stripling (3-0) with two outs in the fifth, his fourth. Wil Myers hit a solo shot off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth, his fourth.

San Diego chased Stripling on Greg Garcia’s two-run double in the sixth. Garcia ended up on third when Hernandez short-armed the relay throw and hit first baseman Max Muncy.

Stripling allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked two. Richards went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out four and walking one.

TOSSED

Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler was ejected for the first time while arguing with plate umpire Mark Ripperger during Machado’s at-bat in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts missed his third straight start with an injured finger but played right field in the ninth. With the team off Thursday, manager Dave Roberts hopes Betts can play Friday night at home. Betts came into Tuesday night’s game as a defensive replacement.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After an off day, the Dodgers open a three-game home series against San Francisco on Friday night. LHP Julio Urías (1-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start.

Padres: After an off day, the Padres continue their homestand with a three-game series against Arizona beginning Friday night. RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports